Police arrest man linked to 12 Joza break-ins

A Makhanda man linked by investigators to no fewer than 12 housebreaking incidents in Joza over two years appeared in court on Friday. The 20-year-old is charged with 12 counts of Housebreaking with the intention to steal, and Theft.

The incidents occurred between July 2018 and July 2020 at homes in Extensions 4, 2 and 3, and other parts of Joza, as well as in Extension 10. Cellphones, laptops and television sets are among the 100-odd items with a combined value of close to R100 000 that are listed as having been stolen over the 24-month period. Other items include branded clothing and shoes, alcohol, bedding and heaters.

In the Magistrate’s Court in Makhanda on Friday 28 August the man, who may not be identified because he hasn’t pleaded, opted to apply for Legal Aid representation. His next appearance on Friday 4 September is for a bail hearing.