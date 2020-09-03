Arts Council calls for bursary applications

The National Arts Council (NAC) has called for bursary applications for the academic year that begins in January 2021. The invitation is open to postgraduate arts students, as well as registered education and training institutions in South Africa providing tuition in theatre, dance, crafts, literature, multidisciplinary arts, music, visual arts, cultural policy, and arts and culture management and any other arts-related course. The invitation extends to students applying for a Bachelor of Technology degree in the arts. Applications for fashion design must incorporate a cultural element as part of the studies. Particular attention will be paid to postgraduate qualifications that address the rare skills required in the arts sector.

Who else may apply:

Individual postgraduate studies (both part-time and full-time studies) for the 2021 academic year. Postgraduate students whose degree requires two to three years of study (such as MA and PhD) and who were granted an NAC bursary during 2018 and 2019 should not reapply for funding. The grant will be renewed for the duration of their studies, subject to the successful completion of each year of study with a minimum overall pass of 65%. Applicants are, however, required to submit a letter of acceptance for their studies from their tertiary institution, their estimated costs for the 2021 academic year and progress reports. Block institutional bursaries for undergraduate students who will be studying in South Africa during 2021. Institutions that apply for funding are required to support undergraduate students for the duration of their undergraduate studies, subject to their successful completion of each year of study. Institutions should be prepared to enter into a service-level agreement with the NAC in order to fulfil this requirement. The closing date for applications is 12 September 2020 at 5pm. Outcomes will be announced on 13 December 2020

The Council prioritises capacity building and so its bursary funding programme provides support to aspiring arts practitioners as they acquire relevant arts qualifications, knowledge and skills. The NAC offers grants for bursaries and residency programmes to help grow the talent of students, arts practitioners, arts technicians, arts administrators and other industry professionals.

Late and incomplete applications will not be considered, with no exceptions. Register and complete the online application form using the following link: https://nac.praxisgms.co.za/

For more information, please contact the Arts Development Officers as listed on the NAC website.