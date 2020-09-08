Check your driving licence card status

Here’s some useful information share by Makana Traffic Chief Coenraad Hanekom:

If you’ve applied for a driving licence card from July 2018, you can now check the status of your application by sending an SMS. The Driving Licence Card Account (DLCA) has implemented an SMS shortcode which will allow applicants to check their status. Here it is: 33214

Send your ID number using the shortcode. You will then receive a return message via SMS with one of the following: