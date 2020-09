This old oak tree (see picture) blew down last night in front of my house in Durban Street. Thankfully it fell away from the house and landed in the road (despite it blowing in an easterly direction last night which was towards the house) without causing any damage to surrounding property. I fear there are many municipal trees around Makhanda which are not being maintained and managed which may have a lot more serious outcomes in the future.

Dominic Marx