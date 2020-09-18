18 arrested for alleged lockdown violation

By NASI HAKO

Thirteen women and five men are set to appear in the Magistrate’s Court in Makhanda on 26 October. Arrested on 24 July in Joza, the 18 Makhanda residents were charged in terms of the Disaster Management Act.

Papers served on them indicate they should pay a R100 admission of guilt fine.

“If paid [this]will have the effect of a conviction and will go against their names as a previous conviction in terms of Act 51 of 1977,” said Naran Dullabh, the attorney set to represent the group in court.

The matter has since been postponed to 26 October, when the 18 are expected to appear in the Magistrate’s Court in Makhanda.