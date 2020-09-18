Alicedale water treatment plant upgrade complete

Makana Municipality is happy to announce that the refurbishment of the Alicedale water treatment plant has been completed. The refurbishment of the plant was undertaken to enable the water treatment works (WTW) to operate and provide adequate capacity for current demand and provision of future demand and to further meet and comply with the drinking water quality standards.

Water was historically supplied to Alicedale town from the Alicedale Dam (New Year’s Dam) situated north-east of the town, by pumping water to the treatment works. Due to the current severe drought experienced in the region, the water level of this dam has recently depleted to a mere 7.48% of its capacity. It is a critical concern that Alicedale may soon run out of water.

Additional water supply initiatives were investigated. The supply of ground water to the water treatment works from an existing operational borehole, located on the private Burchell’s farm, was identified as the most economical alternative to augment the water supply to Alicedale.

Part of the work done included converting the chlorine dosing facility to gas; constructing a new reservoir for the new housing development; structurally modifying the main town reservoir; new recycling backwash pipework; and concrete crack and leak durability treatment.

This also includes refurbishing and equipping a new borehole and a rising main to supply water to the treatment works inlet.

Before the project, the Alicedale Water Treatment Works and bulk water infrastructure were in a bad state of disrepair and did not meet Department of Water and Sanitation standards. It was performing under capacity during the summer peak periods. The plant was upgraded to 2.2 Ml/day capacity to cater for the current demand and future developments. The WTW and bulk water infrastructure were refurbished, upgraded and modernised.

The flocculation channels, settling tanks, some clarifiers and storage reservoirs, pipework and several valves were leaking severely, and were repaired. The sand filters were cleaned, and a new chlorination system was installed. The main clean water reservoir received a new roof. A new storage reservoir was constructed for the township development. All valves, pumps, electrical supply and bulk water meters were refurbished.

Speaking at the launch on Thursday 3 September 2020, Infrastructure and Engineering Services Portfolio Chairperson Councillor Ramie Xonxa said the provision of water to the communities remains an important priority. “Water is life and therefore we need to make sure that all communities have access to it. It is therefore important for the community to own this facility and protect it against vandalism because vandalism is a serious challenge.”

* Issued by the Makana Communications Office