Four arrested on torture, murder charges

Following an alleged mob justice attack, four suspects aged between 34-46 were arrested and charged for the torture and murder of a 19-year-old man in Makhanda on Monday, 14 September 2020.

Three suspects appeared in court on 17 September and were released on R500 bail.

The fourth suspect, aged 34, was expected to appear in court today.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga condemned acts in which people take the law into their own hands.

“No one should torture or kill another one and all crime suspects should be reported to police so that justice can take its course,” Ntshinga said.