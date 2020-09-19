Drugs, illegal ammunition seized in Fitzroy Street bust

Three suspects were arrested and drugs worth R15 000 were recovered in Makhanda yesterday. Police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni said this followed an Intelligence driven operation by Grahamstown Police at around 10am on Friday 18 September 2020.

“Crime Intelligence Operational Command Centre and Crime Patrol acted on a search warrant and searched a drug post in Fitzroy Street,” Tonjeni said.

The following drugs were found and seized in the room of one of the occupants: A Dixon weighing scale; 16 bankies dagga; one 0,74 g packet of khat powder; 3 packets of tik (6,870g); 7 ecstasy tablets; 13 mushrooms; 5 ackets LSD; 2 double star mandrax tablets; 1 packet of changa (0,63g); one 500 ml bottle with loose dagga; one 5 litre plastic jar containing loose dagga; one box of scalex zipper bags; 6 containers of chewable dagga gummy bears.

One man was arrested for being in possession of drugs.

“During the same operation, another man was arrested for being illegally in possession of ammunition after an ammunition belt with 17 shotgun rounds and 4 empty shells were found in his room. He was detained for the illegal possession of ammunition,” Tonjeni said.

The estimated value of the drugs is R10 000.

In another drug raid, Grahamstown K9 members Sergeant Gqomo and COnstable Mfazwe received information from Crime Intelligence about drugs at a house located in Transit Camp, Joza.

“With the aid of narcotics dog, Bayley, the members searched the premises and Bayley reacted positively,” Tonjeni said.

Two black bags and 12 dagga bundles were found weighing 27.31kg with an estimated street value of R5 000. The suspect had also attempted to bribe the members with R1000, Tonjeni said.

Two suspects were arrested for possession of dagga and bribing of a police officer.

All suspects are expected to appear at Grahamstown Magistrate’s court on Monday, 22 September 2020.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga commended the members for their commitment and efforts.

“When we rid our areas of drugs, we are not only fighting crime, but saving our children, who are soft targets for these unscrupulous dealers,” she said.