Councillor explains R67 protest

On Monday 14 September, traffic police closed off the R67 near Bathurst as a group of protesters toyi-toyied from around 6.30am. The road was re-opened by 9am.

The demonstration came nearly a year after a process of negotiations began with people living on land owned and/ or leased by a farming operation in the area.

Ndlambe PR councillor Xolisa Runeli, who represents the EFF, told Grocott’s Mail that around 80 people from nearby areas took part in the action. He said they were objecting to a process begun in 2019.

Runeli said people living on the property had been offered cash to buy new homes in exchange for leaving. Runeli said some of those who had taken up the offer now regretted that decision, saying they hadn’t fully understood the implications.

He said the protesting group wanted to bring attention to the concerns of those involved. He referred Grocott’s Mail to Langholm Farms Managing Director Mark Harris for more information.

Harris said that in light of ongoing formal negotiations it would be inappropriate to comment and did not confirm the information given to Grocott’s Mail by Runeli.

Runeli last Monday said the protest had been stopped on the basis that talks were under way.