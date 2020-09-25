Fears fire may flare up again

Makana Fire Services alongside teams from the Diocesan School for Girls, St Andrew’s College and local residents brought a veld fire on the western commonage under control by late Thursday afternoon 24 September. By early evening burning stumps were clearly visible on the slope between the old brickworks (“Tunnels”) and the B&B at the east end of Strowan Road in the Industrial Area.

Dr William Fowlds of Ikhala Vet praised platoon commander, Fire Fighter Nombulelo Mkele and her team, with DSG’s assistant estate manage Steve Emslie and Mr Wilkinson for “sterling” work, alongside Hill 60 residents.

Makana Fire Chief WIlliam Welkom at 7.30pm Thursday confirmed the fires were under control at the moment. Two areas were still burning that were being attended to. The crew would closely monitor the area throughout the night, he said.

This morning, Welkom said, “The fire is out, but there are still a few stumps smouldering in the burnt areas. The area will be monitored.”

There are concerns that areas smouldering now may flare up again today in high winds.