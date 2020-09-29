Rain expected in most parts of Eastern Cape

We are expecting rain and showers from Thursday through to Saturday for most parts of the Eastern Cape.



“Some snowfalls are expected over the high lying areas on Thursday evening, while strong southerly winds expected in places over the interior on Thursday and Friday,” said Gareth Sampson.

Further good news is that the seasonal forecast is looking promising for the rest of the year, for the entire region, with above-average rainfall being forecast. This does not mean that the drought will be broken and we must use water sparingly.

Updates will be sent out as the system develops.