Get ready for hot months ahead

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has urged the public to continue to use water sparingly as some dams and river systems begin to recover from the winter dry period.

“We should also intensify our efforts to harvest rainwater as we prepare for the hotter months ahead,” said spokesperson Luvo Dumse.

“While some provinces such as the Western Cape has been blessed with abundant rainfall, this should not be reason for complacency. Water conservation efforts must continue,” Dumse said.

With lockdown restrictions further eased and temperatures becoming warmer, it was tempting to use more water; however, everyone was encouraged to continue to use water sparingly.

“Seasons may change but our habits and efforts to preserve water should remain consistent,” said Dumse.