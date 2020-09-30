October social grant payment cycle-staggered

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) wishes to advise that payment of social grants for the month of October will begin on Monday 5 October 2020 for old age and Tuesday 6 October for disability grants, while child support, foster and care dependency grants will be paid from Wednesday 7 October 2020.

Payments at cash pay points will begin on Thursday 8 October 2020.

SASSA will continue with payments of Special Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress Grant (SRD) grant recipients from 8 October going forward, as such will not be paying this grant on the first three days of the payment cycle.

The Agency would like to appeal to all social grant beneficiaries to be wary and vigilant of the misleading information in the social media space and can contact them using their customer care lines. SASSA toll-free on 0800 60 10 11 or customer care line at 043 707 6300/6335 for all enquiries.