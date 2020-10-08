Ex Graeme, Brumbies player signs for US team

New England (US) Free Jacks signs Pro14 Prop, Xandre Vos from the Southern Kings, reports Chesley Daniels

Xandre is tipped to be a real handful in Major League Rugby. A strong scrummager, with experience playing both sides of the scrum, Xandre will be welcomed open arms to what is a formidable squad forming in New England.

The talented and promising 24-year-old attended Graeme College and was impressive at the age-grade level, starting all 31 matches for the school’s top rugby side in 2013 and 2014.

In 2015, Vos played with the Eastern Province Kings U/19 while beginning his tertiary education at Nelson Mandela University in Port Elizabeth in Sports Management, as well as playing rugby for the Madibaz. The 2015 EP Kings side won the South African Under 19 Currie Cup Championship. He progressed to represent the EP Kings U/21 side and was selected for the EP Mighty Elephants Senior side, debuting in the 2017 Currie Cup and making the quarterfinals in the Super Sport Challenge.

Xandre signed his first professional contract for the 2018/19 Pro14 Season with the Southern Kings and has earned 12 caps for the PE based Southern Kings. He also has been a consistent performer for the EP Mighty Elephants, making more than 24 appearances between Supersport Challenge and Currie Cup Competitions. Vos also went overseas and trained with Brive in France, where he impressed the coaches with his tremendous skill, talent and commitment.

“I’m very excited about this new path in my rugby career, picking up a new challenge and taking the opportunity to develop in an awesome region in New England” said Vos. “I’m looking forward to getting to know the squad, putting my stamp on the New England scrum, and bringing a little bit of Vos force to the pack.”

“Xandre brings some real grit to the Free Jacks forward pack,'” commented Head Coach, Ryan Martin. “He is a true go-forward player who loves to carry and hit hard. Importantly he is known in his former environments for his leadership attributes and work ethic. We are excited to see him grow and develop as a player and a person here in the New England environment.”

A proven performer with a long career ahead, Xandre is tipped to be a real handful in the Major League Rugby. He is a strong ball carrier and his cohesive defence made him even more dangerous. Who will ever forget his superb performance against WP for EP Kings where he out scrum World Cup winning prop Frans Malherbe in a Supersport Serious?

Vos was also a member of Grahamstown Brumbies Rugby Club, a club his dad Francois Vos used to play for. The 120kg prop is hard at training and looking forward to make his parents and Grahamstown proud went joining his new Club in the US next season.