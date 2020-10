Police guard the entrance to the City Hall as an eNkanini resident addresses fellow protesters outside on Thursday 8 October. Left of him is Makana Mayor Mzukisi Mpahlwa. The group demanded that the Mayor come out and tell them when they will receive electricity in the informal settlement. Today (Friday) leaders will travel to Port Elizabeth to ask the Department of Human Settlements to expedite the installation of infrastructure there. Photo: Sue Maclennan