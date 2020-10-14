Weather | About | Advertise | Subscribe | Contact | Support Grocott's Mail
It was World Teachers’ Day on 5 October and Kuyasa celebrated their staff this week in a ceremony at the school. Presided over by Reverend Lithemba Busakwe, the Department of Education’s area manager, Sizwe Betela, was guest of honour and guest speaker was former Archie Mbolekwa Primary School Principal Zola Mothlabane. The ceremony was held outside, in warm weather, with social distancing in place for children and teachers. In her welcome, Principal Nombeko Mvula spoke about leadership in the context of schools. Photo: Sue Maclennan

Celebrating teachers at Kuyasa Special School

