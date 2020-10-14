Celebrating teachers at Kuyasa Special School

It was World Teachers’ Day on 5 October and Kuyasa celebrated their staff this week in a ceremony at the school. Presided over by Reverend Lithemba Busakwe, the Department of Education’s area manager, Sizwe Betela, was guest of honour and guest speaker was former Archie Mbolekwa Primary School Principal Zola Mothlabane. The ceremony was held outside, in warm weather, with social distancing in place for children and teachers. In her welcome, Principal Nombeko Mvula spoke about leadership in the context of schools. Photo: Sue Maclennan

IMG_5369_procession best (2) IMG_5371_teachers procession (2) IMG_5372_Nombeko Mvula (2) IMG_5378 IMG_5379 IMG_5380 IMG_5381 IMG_5382 IMG_5383 IMG_5385 IMG_5387_Lithemba Busakwe (2) IMG_5374 IMG_5376_Betele