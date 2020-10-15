Covid, corruption, isolation step into language limelight

Covid-19, Jerusalema and Lockdown are the three finalists in the running to be named South Africa’s Word of the year.

The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB), in association with media research company, Focal Points, have announced the following shortlisted words as candidates for SA Word of the Year 2020:

Covid-19 Jerusalema Lockdown

In a media release, PanSALB said The SA Word of the Year was a word, term or expression preferred to reflect the passing year in language.

“To qualify for consideration, there must be evidence that the usage of the word or expression has increased significantly in the past 12 months across a broad range of media.”

The shortlisted words have, according to PanSALB, captured the ethos, mood or preoccupations of 2020.

The winner will be announced on Friday, 16 October 2020, to coincide with the International Dictionary Day that PanSALB will be commemorating at the Windmill Casino and Hotel in Bloemfontein, Free State.

“As the world faces a pandemic and a lot of uncertainty, the tenacity of the human spirit has never been more evident. Language has been at the centre of our response to the pandemic as words such as ‘quarantine’ ‘pandemic’ ‘lockdown’ suddenly became part of our everyday vocabulary” said PanSALB Acting CEO Willie Manana.

Other words/terms that were considered include:

Corruption

Normalise

Self-Isolation

International Dictionary Day is celebrated on 16 October in remembrance of the first American lexicographer, Noah Webster, who is considered to be the founder of the American dictionary. PanSALB, through its National Lexicography Units, develops dictionaries in all official languages “for the sustainable development of our languages and the realisation of effective multilingualism in South Africa”.