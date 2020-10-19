Luzuko preschool dilemma

By Michelle Banda

The Principal of a pre-school in Fingo village, victoria road Makhanda is appealing for help to fix equipment and facilities vandalised during the lockdown. The school serves at least 37 students from the Fingo community while feeding into schools such as Fikizolo Public Primary School.

Luzuko Preschool is left stranded and not able to accommodate its students as it currently stands without working toilets. During lockdown the school fence was stolen, this invited vandalism and theft. Swings, jungle jings, tires, and 5 broken windows are some of the damages sustained. A case on theft was opened with the nearest police station. In the meantime the devastated school principal Mrs. Ayakholwa Pamela Sam is inviting any form of help from anyone as the place has become unsafe and unhealthy hence, cannot accommodate students.

“I have been going around asking for help as we do not have money for fixing this mess and the Department of Social Development in Grahamstown is not in a position to help as they claim they do not have money,” Ayakholwa said. According to Mr. Matinise the communications officer of the Department of Social Development (DSD), there is no set-aside budget for ECD structures.

“ The department only funds programmes for ECD and stipends for the ECD practitioners, Luzuko can go to Makana Municipality to check if they can’t be assisted”, said Matinise. In an attempt to get help as soon as possible Ayakholwa went on to email the gift of the givers and also posted on the Grahamstown Makhanda Facebook group where the town’s residents have expressed their concerns and disgust on the subject matter. Below are a few comments from the Facebook extract written in the native language isiXhosa.

“Ow bade ba vandalise indawo yokwakha abantwana yhu hayi noko,”said Neliswa Ntamo Mampehle.

“Yintoni Bantu bekhohlakele nje xa bezamosha creche yabantwana mabayephi,”added Nonkululeko Nkulie.

“Zezinto zitsho ngezithende ezimnyama kule lokishi ziswelinto yokwenza zihlelinje zicingukungcola uba bebeqeshelwe uvandaliser bebengasoze bayenze lonto abafunuphangela abafuni noziphucula ngesandla zabo sies,”commented Bn Mills

To date one Grahamstown handyman Mr. Luther Casper has come forward in the Facebook comment section to help fix anything within his line of expertise free of charge and urges greater Grahamstown to do the same. “Sisi ndi ngomnye wo handyman eRhini ndinganinceda to fix endikwazi uy’fixer for free thengani zinto ngani nceda just contact me 0604803441. Any handyman I need your assistance let’s help them and do it for charity and future of young ones come guys we can fix this mess let’s be that old united Grahamstown,” declared Luther Casper.