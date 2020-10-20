Spiritual warfare is real

In Ephesians 6:10-17, the Apostle Paul, under the inspiration of the Holy Spirit, wrote to the Ephesian church and us today, about the reality of spiritual warfare believers are in as we live out our new life in Christ. He warns the church about the battle against our adversary, the Devil, and his minions, the demons, and calls us to put on the whole armour of God so that we may be able to stand against Satan.

We need to guard against both extremes, of disbelieving the existence of the demonic, and an unhealthy interest in them, always believing the Scriptures. We learn from our passage under consideration that we need God’s strength in spiritual warfare and that there is a sufficient supply of strength in Christ. Spiritual warfare is draining. There is often a falling into the temptations of the Enemy when believers are exhausted and drained. Lean on the strength of God.

Believers must always remember that Satan is cunning, deceptive, and always scheming and with every bait, there is a hook. Let us not be unaware of his schemes.

We must also have the right perspective in spiritual warfare that we are not wrestling against visible foes but invisible foes. Globally we have been fighting an invisible enemy called Covid-19. Likewise, Satan and his army are invisible but destructively active. Have the right perspective of warfare in your marriage, your home, and workplace.

Thrice in this passage, we are called to stand, because so often the Enemy cripples the believers with fear and lies. So often the Enemy bullies God’s Children. It’s so important for the followers of Christ to know that we are victorious in Christ, who shed His blood for us on the cross and rose again from the grave, conquering sin, death, and Satan. We are triumphant in Jesus over the demonic world.

God has provided the Church with the ‘full armour of God’. We are instructed to put on the entire armour, with all the weapons, to stand. We learn as we study the armour of God that believers must be truthful and sincere by wearing the belt of truth. Believers are most vulnerable to the enemy when we don’t live righteous and holy lives. Therefore, we must put on the breastplate of righteousness. Wonderful peace with God through Christ Jesus is the message of the Gospel of peace. And it gives us confidence that the God we have peace with is on our side in every battle.

From the gospel of peace comes the readiness to share it to those still in darkness. Faith in Christ, in God, and His promises are our shield against the enemy’s fiery arrows of temptation. Assurance of salvation is crucial against the attacks of the Enemy. Wear it as a helmet. As a solider used his sword to attack, so the Children of God use the sword of the Spirit, the Scriptures, against the lies, doubts, and attacks of Satan.

Again, we must guard our hearts against disbelieving the existence of the demonic and against an unhealthy interest in them and most important, be Scripture-wise that spiritual warfare is real for the followers of Christ. Put on the whole armour of God to stand in the day of evil. Always conscious of our triumphant position, in Christ, over the demonic world.

The Bowker Street Baptist Church

Pastor Euginio Nel