Newly elected SRC President is ready to serve students.

By Wendy Nzama

Rhodes University newly elected Student Representative Council (SRC) President Leboghang Nkambule plans to continue engaging the Makhanda community through RUCE.

As a community engagement councillor this year she worked often with Rhodes University Community Engagement (RUCE) and with different partnerships. “We as the SRC we had shadow the leader mentorship program where we mentor Representative Council of Learners (RCL) from Ntsika and it’s something that I started myself where I say that we are leaders so let go out and mentor other leaders. I am planning to continue including the community of Makhanda through the collaboration with RUCE to make sure that we are continuing with the programs we already have”.

Rhodes University is very much about creating spaces where students can engage with community partner organizations in their chosen discipline or in an area that interests them.

Nkambule was inaugurated together with her 15 SRC executive members in a ceremony was conducted entirely online, due to the COVID-19 threat. This year, a total number of 2 920 students voted in the election of the campus leaders. 14 of the 16 elected SRC members are women.

A 23-year-old born in Limpopo but currently residing in Pretoria who is currently doing her honours in Political and International Studies took over from outgoing president Katlego Mphahlele.

She thanks students for entrusting her with this task and her mother Sthembile Pale for being her pillar of strength and for supporting her in her journey to become the SRC president.

Nkambule is very enthusiastic about politics, “I chose this route because politics is my passion. I am passionate about social inequality which is why I have served this year as a community engagement councillor, it my passion when it comes to issues around social change and social justice”.

In her manifesto Nkambule who seems very excited and ready to serve students focused on three pillars. Firstly, Responsiveness to the changing social pattern, adjust and innovate for the betterment of the university community. Secondly, Communication that is efficient, effective, and transparent with students about SRC plans. Thirdly, Sustainable transformation a campus environment that is inclusive, safe, and conducive for everyone.

“Having been part of the SRC 2019/20 as the community engagement Councillor, I am quite knowledgeable about the structure itself as well as some of the pressing issues that need the attention of the SRC. As newly-elected president, I hope to guide the SRC to successfully achieve its objectives”. Amongst the other things that Nkambule wants to achieve in her term is to restore the faith of students in student governance “for students to see that we are operating in a space of leading together while representing them in different structures. To hold each other accountable, to lead together, and to be kind to one another”.

For the first time, the election for the SRC 2021 had a high record number of candidates with 49 candidates, 8 of which were Presidential candidates