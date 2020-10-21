Take Astronomy to the Community!

By Michelle Banda

“We are the stars above the African light, we look to the stars to see what possibilities are out there”, said Sivuyile Manxoyi. Stars and star-light have been a source of inspiration, imagination, and innovation over centuries captured in indigenous astronomy. Indigenous people used it to navigate, generate calendars, and used it as a source of inspiration and still need to share wisdom with younger generations. “ Bring astronomy to people so that they can dream more enlightened with the old wisdom and new science”, said Themba Matomela, Presenter at Iziko Planetarium. “ I really want to implore young people to look at this path as an amazing place to look into the future”, said Mhlophe

The Department of Science and Technology, National Research Foundation (NRF), Dr. Gcina Mhlophe, and South African Astronomical Observatory shared amazing astronomical stories, poetry, and songs while elaborating on the importance of bringing astronomy to the community. The partnership’s conjoint perspective on the relation between art and science tapped into Scifest 2020 broad theme, “Take root…nurture!” which can be interpreted as an encouragement to take root and nurture talent as well as aspirations. On another note, the theme looks into how protecting plant health can help alleviate poverty, protect the environment, and boost economic development.

Despite meeting in the middle of a world crisis, 2020 precurses for the celebration of the 200years of the existence of the observatory in Capetown and the 24-year celebration of South Africa’s National Science Festival. In the spirit of observing October as the month of astronomy and space science, Scifest in partnership with the South African Astronomical Observatory(SAAO) recognized the relationship between people and the stars within the African context while creating awareness for astronomy. This event was cheered by the renowned South African author and playwright Dr. Gcina Mhlophe. She used her imaginative gift of storytelling to elaborate on the African cultural astronomy as these relations contribute to the birth of scientific thought that encourages a culture of thinking and questioning.

Scifest Africa2020, officially hosted the first of many still to come in the next six months live programmes on Thursday the 8th of October. The months are themed like this: Astronomy and space science(October); Climate change(November); Agriculture(December); Arts in Science(January); Indigenous Knowledge Systems(February); and Innovation in all fields(March). According to Scifest Manager Fredy Mashate, the program will be kept enjoyable by a range of festivals including webinars, workshops, exhibits, competitions, and science shows curated to cater for the diverse audience. Although going virtual translates to growth and reaching greater audiences the Scifest Africa organising committee is worried about the issue of the digital divide that can hinder usual attendance. However, the aim is to reach out to local schools in Makhanda in a quest to inspire and keep everyone then posted on the latest news and updates through bi-monthly newsletters.

To coincide with the launch of the first-ever virtual National Science Festival, Scifest Africa will be introducing a vlog that will run for the duration of the online event. Comprising four components, the vlog will feature: a current science affairs news bulletin, an Unpacking & Previews session on monthly themes and their programmes, Sci_Action – an explosion of monthly stunts and the science behind them, as well as Sci_Mythbusters – to prove a myth as true or false. Each of these sessions will be showcased once a month on social media platforms: Facebook (@ScifestAfrica), Twitter (@GhtScifest), Instagram(@scifestafrica), and YouTube (Scifest Africa).

Be sure not to miss out on the October upcoming events that include;

Mastering Astronomy Workshop on the 22nd of October 2020 ( 11-12 am)

Astrotourism-The Impact of Astronomy in Sutherland, 22nd October (2 pm-3 pm)

Unlock Science- Creative science show, 22nd October(4 pm-5 pm)

Virtual VLA Tour, 22nd October (6 pm- 7 pm)

Making Sense of Our World Through Space Science and Technology 23rd October(2 pm-3 pm).

Virtual stargazing party with Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG on Friday the 23rd of October(8 pm-9 pm).

Space as an aid to a sustainable planet, 29 October (6 pm-7 pm)

For more information, contact the Scifest Africa Team: info@scifest.org.za/ +27466031106