Creepy Pub Crawl to mark Halloween

Makana Tourism in association with Graham Hotel will be kicking the cabin fever away with Makhanda’s Creepy Pub Crawl on Saturday, 31 October – a haunt and history walk scary enough to creep you out!
History enthusiasts and pub crawlers can expect a chilling and entertaining experience of Makhanda’s iconic and historic buildings and streets plus an opportunity to flaunt their best costumes for a chance to win amazing prizes. The haunt and history walk will also feature stops at popular waterholes with complimentary drinks, food tasting, live entertainment, Halloween-inspired games and so much more.
This forms part of Makana Tourism’s programmes to promote unique travel experiences to attract and maintain local and international tourists post Covid-19.
Makhanda’s Graham Hotel, a Covid-19 compliant establishment, will be partnering with Makana Tourism in this fun Halloween-themed event. Graham Hotel Director Eugene Repinz said the total cancellation of travel during lockdown had decimated the hospitality industry and occupancy levels remained extremely low.
“Local initiatives that are fresh and fun like the Creepy Pub Crawl Experience will entice the local market to venture out into a safe environment and experience something new on their doorstep,” Repinz said. “Understanding all the Covid-19 restrictions, we can work within the parameters to find suitable entertainment and use innovative marketing to attract and assure potential visitors that they will have a great experience and be safe.”
Tickets to Makhanda’s Creepy Pub Crawl are limited. Make sure you secure your spot by purchasing your ticket from Makana Tourism well ahead of the event. Visit www.grahamstown.co.za for more details.
Covid-19 guidelines and Itinerary for Makhanda’s Creepy Pub Crawl
Participants are required to wear their Covid-19 masks, in addition to their costumes, when they are not consuming beverages. They must follow all of the Covid-19 protocols and if you feel ill, you are urged not to attend the event.
Venues and schedule
7pm Check in at the Graham Hotel Conference Centre for welcome drinks.
7.20pm-7.40pm Haunt walk stops: Corner of Somerset and High Streets/Corner of Scotts Avenue and New Streets.
7.40pm Pub stop: The Rat & Parrot to share more ghost stories and a shot or drink.
7.50pm Pub stop: Slipstream Sports Bar for a shot or drink and in the background, the Undead Generation will be setting up for their live performance. Pub crawlers can return to SSS at 9pm and watch for free as part of their Makhanda Creepy Pub Crawl experience.
8.05pm Haunt walk stop: Church Square
8.30pm Return to The Pothole and Donkey to enjoy food and cocktail tasting and the awarding of prizes to the top three best Halloween costumes.
Price
Tickets are limited to a small group that will be allowed to participate in the event. This is to ensure that the event complies with social gathering regulations permitted under Lockdown level 1.
Tickets are R80 per person, available from Makana Tourism.
Contact details for enquiries:
Address: 63 High Street, Makhanda (Grahamstown), 6139
Tel.: 046 622 3241
Email: director@grahamstown.co.za / marketing@grahamstown.co.za
With your ticket you will receive the following:
- A hauntingly cool trick-or-treat goodie bag filled with Makana Tourism and Graham Hotel branded goods.
- Accommodation discounts for your weekend stay at the recently refurbished and totally renewed 3-Star Graham Hotel in Makhanda. Ticket number to be provided as reference when making your booking. Bookings can be made telephonically on: 046 622 2366 or email: centralres@afritemba.com – Please note that the accommodation discounts are a limited offer and terms and conditions apply.
- Admission to all participating venues
- Three complimentary SAB beers/ciders/house wine *or* Makhanda’s Creepy Crawl Cocktails *or* shots.
- Each participating establishment will have a special deal just for you for further food and beverage requirements during the pub crawl.
- Food and cocktail tasting at The Pothole and Donkey’s Halloween themed night.
- Free entrance to the Undead Generation live performance at Slipstream Sports Bar taking place from 9pm. Stand a chance to win the best dressed Halloween costume at SSS Halloween party.
- Additionally, participate in Makana Tourism’s Instagram and Facebook costume contest for a chance to win one of three amazing hampers of local treats and products.
Must know
- 18 and over only are allowed to participate in Makhanda’s Creepy Pub Crawl
- Facemasks are required to participate
- Welcome reception will take place at the Graham Hotel Conference Centre at 7pm.
Don’t Ghost us!
Participants are in for lots of fun on the Makhanda Creepy Pub Crawl. So that they won’t ghost you on their experience, check out all the action by following us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (try not to get any #FOMO).
New tourism opportunities
A recent report by the SA Tourism’s Strategy Insights and Analytics team surveyed international tourists on their plans on future travelling. Millennials (aged 25-39) and tourists over the age of 65 years provided positive intentions and South Africa made it on the list as a preferred destination to visit friends and relatives, enjoy the wildlife and scenery.
The respondents according to the survey were not too keen on indoor experiences but were looking to engage in outdoor activities with adequate social distancing protocols and at affordable prices.
Makana Tourism’s Director Sue Waugh said the tourism and hospitality industry had been hard hit after little or no activity for six months.
“Covid-19 may have come as a shock to many business operations but it also brings opportunities for us to do new and exciting things with the help of new technologies. In this way, we’re reaching markets we wouldn’t have reached before,” said Waugh. “We have a captive audience with this new and growing digital age, just waiting to be thrilled. Businesses must constantly engage with them – from simple interactions on social media to virtual tours and augmented reality.”
Waugh encouraged businesses to reach out and take advantage of support and assistance offered by tourism and business associations such as Makana Tourism, Eastern Cape Parks Tourism Agency and Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber. Waugh added that a number of Covid-19 response measures to assist the local economy have been employed such as South Africa’s first 3D and virtual exhibition, the EC Virtual Expo which connected a record number of buyers and sellers in the tourism and hospitality industry.
Highlights from the online event were business tips from Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber’s Prince Matonsi to help businesses navigate around the Covid-19 crisis.
“You need to keep looking for niche markets to promote your products; invest and reinvest in your business; learn from others and reach out for help; and most importantly, join credible business associations to build credibility in your business dealings,” Matonsi said.