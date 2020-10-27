Creepy Pub Crawl to mark Halloween

Makana Tourism in association with Graham Hotel will be kicking the cabin fever away with Makhanda’s Creepy Pub Crawl on Saturday, 31 October – a haunt and history walk scary enough to creep you out!

History enthusiasts and pub crawlers can expect a chilling and entertaining experience of Makhanda’s iconic and historic buildings and streets plus an opportunity to flaunt their best costumes for a chance to win amazing prizes. The haunt and history walk will also feature stops at popular waterholes with complimentary drinks, food tasting, live entertainment, Halloween-inspired games and so much more.

This forms part of Makana Tourism’s programmes to promote unique travel experiences to attract and maintain local and international tourists post Covid-19.

Makhanda’s Graham Hotel, a Covid-19 compliant establishment, will be partnering with Makana Tourism in this fun Halloween-themed event. Graham Hotel Director Eugene Repinz said the total cancellation of travel during lockdown had decimated the hospitality industry and occupancy levels remained extremely low.

“Local initiatives that are fresh and fun like the Creepy Pub Crawl Experience will entice the local market to venture out into a safe environment and experience something new on their doorstep,” Repinz said. “Understanding all the Covid-19 restrictions, we can work within the parameters to find suitable entertainment and use innovative marketing to attract and assure potential visitors that they will have a great experience and be safe.”

Tickets to Makhanda’s Creepy Pub Crawl are limited. Make sure you secure your spot by purchasing your ticket from Makana Tourism well ahead of the event. Visit www.grahamstown.co.za for more details.

Covid-19 guidelines and Itinerary for Makhanda’s Creepy Pub Crawl

Participants are required to wear their Covid-19 masks, in addition to their costumes, when they are not consuming beverages. They must follow all of the Covid-19 protocols and if you feel ill, you are urged not to attend the event.

Venues and schedule

7pm Check in at the Graham Hotel Conference Centre for welcome drinks.

7.20pm-7.40pm Haunt walk stops: Corner of Somerset and High Streets/Corner of Scotts Avenue and New Streets.

7.40pm Pub stop: The Rat & Parrot to share more ghost stories and a shot or drink.

7.50pm Pub stop: Slipstream Sports Bar for a shot or drink and in the background, the Undead Generation will be setting up for their live performance. Pub crawlers can return to SSS at 9pm and watch for free as part of their Makhanda Creepy Pub Crawl experience.

8.05pm Haunt walk stop: Church Square

8.30pm Return to The Pothole and Donkey to enjoy food and cocktail tasting and the awarding of prizes to the top three best Halloween costumes.

Price

Tickets are limited to a small group that will be allowed to participate in the event. This is to ensure that the event complies with social gathering regulations permitted under Lockdown level 1.

Tickets are R80 per person, available from Makana Tourism.

Contact details for enquiries:

Address: 63 High Street, Makhanda (Grahamstown), 6139

Tel.: 046 622 3241

Email: director@grahamstown.co.za / marketing@grahamstown.co.za

With your ticket you will receive the following:

A hauntingly cool trick-or-treat goodie bag filled with Makana Tourism and Graham Hotel branded goods.

Accommodation discounts for your weekend stay at the recently refurbished and totally renewed 3-Star Graham Hotel in Makhanda. Ticket number to be provided as reference when making your booking. Bookings can be made telephonically on: 046 622 2366 or email: centralres@afritemba.com – Please note that the accommodation discounts are a limited offer and terms and conditions apply.

Admission to all participating venues

Three complimentary SAB beers/ciders/house wine *or* Makhanda’s Creepy Crawl Cocktails *or* shots.

Each participating establishment will have a special deal just for you for further food and beverage requirements during the pub crawl.

Food and cocktail tasting at The Pothole and Donkey’s Halloween themed night.

Free entrance to the Undead Generation live performance at Slipstream Sports Bar taking place from 9pm. Stand a chance to win the best dressed Halloween costume at SSS Halloween party.

Additionally, participate in Makana Tourism’s Instagram and Facebook costume contest for a chance to win one of three amazing hampers of local treats and products.

Must know

18 and over only are allowed to participate in Makhanda’s Creepy Pub Crawl

Facemasks are required to participate

Welcome reception will take place at the Graham Hotel Conference Centre at 7pm.

Don’t Ghost us!

Participants are in for lots of fun on the Makhanda Creepy Pub Crawl. So that they won’t ghost you on their experience, check out all the action by following us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (try not to get any #FOMO).

