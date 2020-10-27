Get your camera out for the #IAM Makana competition

Makana Tourism and Grocott’s Mail are calling all photo and film enthusiasts to tell us their Makana story. Winners will walk away with an exclusive safari experience and dedicated online photo-editing tutorials.

For many years, the people of Makana have shared their colourful traditions and cultures through the art of oral story-telling, literature and illustrations. As the digital age surpasses most ancient and intimate traditional platforms, we have to ensure these stories are preserved and shared by memory institutions and general public for many years to come. Therefore, Makana Tourism in partnership with Grocott’s Mail is launching a photo and film competition on Audio-visual Heritage Day, observed annually on 27 October under the theme: Your Window to the World.

From newbies to gurus – anyone engaged in the art of photography and film will have the opportunity to capture their Makana story and keep those memories alive through the #IAM Makana Photo & Film Competition. This contest will help celebrate our priceless culture and natural heritage while we learn about our similarities and differences. We will also be able to archive our memories for future generations while we provide up and coming photographers and film-makers with a boost in their professional careers.

First prize winners in the Photography and Film categories will win an exclusive Safari experience at Lukhanyo Private Game Reserve with the added advantage of getting up close and personal with natural beauty and wildlife.

The top three winners will also win three one-hour online photo-editing tutorials with local photographer Roddy Fox.

Makana Tourism and Grocott’s Mail Facebook fans can also take part by choosing their favourite. Soon after submissions close for entries and judges have tallied their scores, the competition will run an online gallery of notable submissions. Facebook fans can select their winner, who will walk away with an awesome hamper.

Photo and film enthusiasts can enter for free by completing an entry form at this link: https://forms.gle/xqEfaYjCYoRAFCCQ6

Submissions accompanied by the entry form must be uploaded electronically before midnight on 20 November 2020. Enquiries to Makana Tourism at 046 622 3241 or marketing@grahamstown.co.za