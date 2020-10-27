Remembrance Day Parade 2020

By ANDREW KIRK

The annual Remembrance Day Parade takes place on Sunday 8 November 2020 at 10.30am in Church Square.

The Parade is held each year to pay tribute to the men and women of the Grahamstown District who served in the armed forces on various battlefields both at home and abroad who gave their lives for freedom.

Serving members of 1st City Regiment, 6 SA Infantry, the Police Service, representatives of Makana Municipality, members of the ex-servicemen’s and women’s associations, along with local schools have been invited to participate in this ceremony.

Members of the public are most welcome to attend. The ceremony will be conducted at The War Memorial, alongside The Cathedral. It should be noted that members of the public are invited to wear medals and decorations awarded to their direct descendants, provided that these are worn in terms of military procedure, on the right breast.

The members of Makanakop Shellhole look forward to seeing you there!