'Remembering these let no man think too highly of himself or meanly of mankind' is the inscription on The Great War memorial of the Angel over the wounded soldier in High Street. The names of the local men who died are inscribed on the north and south sides. 11 November 2018 is the 100th Anniversary of the end of World War 1. In this 2016 photo the Mayor Nomhle Gaga places a wreath on the memorial on Remembrance Day. File photo (2016): Sue Maclennan

Remembrance Day Parade 2020

By on NEWS

By ANDREW KIRK

The annual Remembrance Day Parade takes place on Sunday 8 November 2020 at 10.30am in Church Square.

The Parade is held each year to pay tribute to the men and women of the Grahamstown District who served in the armed forces on various battlefields both at home and abroad who gave their lives for freedom.

Serving members of 1st City Regiment, 6 SA Infantry, the Police Service, representatives of Makana Municipality, members of the ex-servicemen’s and women’s associations, along with local schools have been invited to participate in this ceremony.

Members of the public are most welcome to attend. The ceremony will be conducted at The War Memorial, alongside The Cathedral. It should be noted that members of the public are invited to wear medals and decorations awarded to their direct descendants, provided that these are worn in terms of military procedure, on the right breast.

The members of Makanakop Shellhole look forward to seeing you there!

  • Andrew Kirk, Old Bill, Makanakop Shellhole
