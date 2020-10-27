Rhodes students can apply for entrepreneurship Fellowship Programme

Applications for the Allan Gray Orbis Foundation Fellowship Programme close on 30 October 2020

Applications for the Allan Gray Orbis Foundation Fellowship Programme – which prepares first-year university students for life as high-impact, responsible entrepreneurs – will close on Friday 30 October 2020.

In a media release, the Allan Gray Orbis Foundation said it was committed to investing in the education and development of individuals with entrepreneurial potential in Southern Africa and was calling on first-year university students to apply for the Foundation’s Fellowship Programme.

“The Fellowship provides education beyond a degree, offering holistic entrepreneurial training to ensure that Candidate Fellows create value through responsible entrepreneurship, see entrepreneurship as a viable career path and are able to take an idea and develop it into a viable opportunity,” the Foundation said.

In addition to financial and academic support, each candidate is allocated a Personal Development Officer, helping them transition into a new environment as well as a Entrepreneurial Leadership officer that assist them to flex their entrepreneurial thinking

Fellowship recipients, known as Allan Gray Candidate Fellows, receive support and development to cultivate an entrepreneurial mindset, as well as funding for university studies.

“The Fellowship Programme gives students a stepping-stone to nurture their entrepreneurial potential in order for them to grow into well-rounded, high-impact and responsible entrepreneurs,” the Foundation stated.

Criteria for first-year students:

Due COVID-19, academic results will be considered at a later stage in the selection process.

Intention to study towards a degree in Commerce, Science (excluding Medicine, Veterinary Science and Dentistry), Engineering, Law or Humanities and Arts at the University of the Witwatersrand (WITS); University of Johannesburg (UJ); University of the Free State (UFS); University of Cape Town (UCT); Nelson Mandela University (NMU), Rhodes University (RU); the University of the Western Cape (UWC); Stellenbosch University (SU), the University of Pretoria (UP), Tertiary School in Business Administration (TSiBA Education) or University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN).

Applicants must be under the age of 22 in the year of their application.

South African citizenship.

To apply online, visit graymatter.allangrayorbis.org