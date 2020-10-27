Sunday Baroque concert showcases Rhodes Music

The Department of Music and Musicology presents the year’s only live public performance at 3pm on 8 November 2020 in the Rhodes Chapel. Rhodes University postgraduate and undergraduate students will perform a selection of well known Baroque pieces for soloists and string orchestra.

The Baroque string orchestra comprises 10 players and will be conducted by Free State Symphony Orchestra and Free State Youth Orchestra CEO and Artistic Director Alex Fokkens.

The Rhodes University Chamber Choir, accompanied by a string quartet, will then sing the Chamber Eucharist composed by Rhodes Alumnus Andrew Bethke.

Tickets: R100 (adults), R60 (concession for pensioners, students and children)

Audience capacity is restricted to 50% of the Chapel’s seating capacity. Only 75 tickets are available for sale. Please book your tickets at the Music Department with Vusiwe Mnyobe (v.mnyobe@ru.ac.za or 046 6038490). Tickets will be available at the door only if there are remaining seats.



Venue: Rhodes Chapel

Date: Sunday 8 November 2020

Time: 3pm

The musicians will be separated from each other and the audience by means of large dividing screens. Audience members are required to wear a mask in order to gain entrance to the venue. Hand sanitiser and contact lists for completion will be provided at the entrance to the venue.

Programme

Bach Violin concerto in a minor, 1st movement

Albinoni Sonata Cinque, op 2 no 3

Telemann Concerto for Flute and Recorder in e minor, 1st and 2nd movements

Handel Ombra Mai Fu from Xerxes, Every Valley (Messiah)

Pergolesi Stissozo mio stissozo, from La Serva Padronai

Bethke Chamber Eucharist

String orchestra

Vln 1 JF Viljoen (PhD), Tessa Campbell (PGCE), Matthew Holman (BMus 2)

Vln 2 Ilana Chirombo (MMus), Bradley van Heerden (IMS 2), Gabrielle Govender (IMS 2)

Viola Elizabeth Furtner (MMus)

Cello Cameron Cordell (Rhodes Alumnus), Kwazi Mkula (guest)

Harpsichord Garreth Robertson (MMus)

Soloists Yoliswa Gusha (BMus 1), Matthew Holman (BMus 2), Yamkela Ntsakaza (BMus 3), Tshegofatso Makube (Music Hon), Devon Florence (MMus), Vuyelwa Moyo (MMus), Boudina McConnachie (staff)

Conductor Alexander Fokkens

Choir Rhodes University Chamber Choir