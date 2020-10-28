Weekend rain

By Garth Sampson

The Port Elizabeth Office of the South African weather Service is monitoring the predicted development of a weather system which may result in some moderate to heavy rainfall over the Eastern Cape Region from Saturday 31 October Afternoon in the form of showers and thundershowers. The system that is anticipated is called an upper air cut-off low pressure with a surface high pressure system feeding in moisture from the Ocean.

Unfortunately the development and movement of these systems are extremely difficult to predict and there is a lot of discrepancy between our forecast models.

While some models favour good falls over the Eastern Cape Region from Saturday through until Monday 2 November morning other forecast models are forecasting little to no rainfall.

It is simply too far ahead to accurately predict the location and the extent of the anticipated rainfall.

The Port Elizabeth weather Office is monitoring the situation and as soon as there is more confidence and alignment between the various forecast models we will issue the relevant forecast and warnings if need be.

In the meant time you are reminded that it is illegal to send out weather related warnings and entice the public with unauthorised weather information on social media platforms.