Get a free book this Saturday, courtesy of the SPCA

By DYLAN COETZEE

You can pick up a free book any Saturday morning from the SPCA Charity store.

The store, on the corner of Cawood and High Street, was launched in January to help fund the local SPCA.

Thousands of books get donated to the store, some of which are never sold or are not in the condition to be sold. The SPCA store offers a tableful of them, free of charge, for anyone to take home.

For SPCA chairperson, Dr Amy Jackson-Moss, the aim is to encourage people to read more: “Hopefully, it will spark an interest in some who have not considered reading before.”

In addition to books, just about anything and everything one could think is sold at the store. The stock is continually changing, providing visitors with new options regularly.

“Reading is so important to develop the mind, and hopefully, if we create some more avid readers, they will come back and buy some more books from us!” Jackson-Moss said.

The shop has been doling out free books every Saturday for several months, but Jackon-Moss said there are still plenty more in reserve. “Don’t worry; we have plenty to keep this going for a while. You would not believe the number of books we have in storage.”