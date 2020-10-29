October social grants payment cycle

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) wishes to advise that payments of social grants for the month of November will begin on Tuesday 3 November for old age and Wednesday 4 November for disability grants, while child support, foster and care dependency grants will be paid from Thursday 5 November 2020.

Payments at cash paypoints will begin on 6 November 2020.

Sassa will continue with payments of Special Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress Grants (SRD) grant recipients from 6 November 2020 going forward, as such will not be paying this grant on the first three days of the payment cycle.

The Agency would like to appeal to all social grant beneficiaries to be wary and vigilant of the misleading information in the social media space and can contact us using our customer care lines. Sassa toll free on 0800 60 10 11 or customer care line at 043 707 6300/6335 for all enquiries.