New beginnings for Child Welfare

by Usisipho Batyi

“Child protection should be a daily calling for all”, said Martha Thompson.

This will be the driving force behind the vision of the newly appointed director for Child Welfare Grahamstown Martha Thompson and together with Nasiphi Matshaya who will be stepping in as the new social work manager on Monday 2 November 2020.

Mrs Woinshet Bischoff is retiring from her position as director after 18 years of service at Child Welfare Grahamstown. Alongside Bischoff, Kim Wright who is also departing from Child Welfare after 13 years of service as a senior social worker and social work manager.

They both leave as reputable social workers having made great contributions towards Child Welfare Grahamstown. With projects such as Ikhaya Losizo Cluster Foster Homes – alongside a community pre-school (Nompumelelo) and Asibavikele national project. However, stepping in are very capable individuals and they will continue with the excellent work going forward.

Thompson has a variety of experience working as a social worker in Britain and she also ran the Queenstown Child Welfare for many years. She also worked at Child Welfare Grahamstown for 4 years before she went to St Mary DCC where she had worked as manager till the end of October 2020.

“So, she comes with vast knowledge and experience of child welfare work” noted Bischoff.

“So, Grahamstown Child welfare will be in good hands and will continue to do its best with your support,” said Bischoff.

As she takes on her new position as director of Child Welfare, Thompson has many plans for her new role. One of her aims is to get back to statutory work and child protection. She is passionate about child protection and would like to make an effective change within the child protection systems.

“I believe that child protection should be a daily calling for all”, she said.

“We have a knee jerk approach to child protection issues rather than a proactive preventive and empowering approach”, she continued.

“I also want to empower social workers to realise the significant role they play on effecting change in the lives of people and society at large”.

“Social work is an underrated profession and I want to advocate for my profession to get the recognition it deserves”.

To add on to her plans, Thompson plans to establish an electronic reporting system for social workers in order to eliminate the huge amount of administrative work. As well as develop a monitoring and evaluation system that will measure the impact of psycho-social support to families and communities.

Matshaya main plan is to put all the knowledge and wisdom she had learnt while working under Wright’s leadership into action.

“I have been here for 10 years, so I know how she does things. Mrs Kim has groomed me all these past years I will also groom others as Mrs Kim groomed me” she said.

“This post is exciting and nerve recking. You cannot never not be scared, the shoes that I am going to fill are too big- hopefully, they fit me”, she noted.

“The standard is high, but I am ready for the challenge,” said Matshaya.

Mrs Wright and Mrs Bischoff Final Comments:

“My experience has been fantastic, it has been a unique and privileged experience working under Bischoff’s leadership”, said Wright.

“I will miss the staff very much. We have always had each other’s back; you never feel like you are the only person working on a case” she added.

“The Grahamstown community support has been amazing, the support we get from the people is unbelievable,” said Wright.

“My advice to the incoming manager would be you are never too old to learn, keep learning and talk to people, trust the community’s inherent knowledge and skills,” she said.

Bischoff added: “ Wright will be missed for the hard work and high standards she has put in the social work services”.

“I am also confident in Matshaya who has been trained under her will continue to do the same in her place. Matshaya is a product of child welfare in that after finishing her 4 years degree she came to work for child welfare and has been with the organisation for 10 years”, she continued.

The new team are set to start on Monday the 2nd of November 2020. We wish Mrs Bischoff and Mrs Wright all the best on their new journeys and jobs. Well wishes to Child Welfare Grahamstown and to all their staff members.

Child Welfare Summary

Located on 1 Coles Ln street in Grahamstown, Child Welfare Grahamstown is one of the 150 affiliates of Child Welfare South Africa. It operates as a non-Profit Organisation in the Grahamstown area, Makana Municipality for the welfare of ‘children in need of care and protection’ as stipulated in the children’s Act 38/2005. The organisation, established in 1917, is one of the first Child Welfare Societies in the country.

While affiliated to Child Welfare South Africa, the organisation is autonomous and is required to raise its own funding to run their programmes and services. The organization receives a subsidy from the department, but it must cover salary shortfalls for its employees. With 16 staff members, Child Welfare Grahamstown currently caters for ± 20000 children and families (directly and indirectly). Presently 370 children are placed legally through the court in foster homes, whereby social workers provide supervisory services and family re-unifications.

In addition to this statutory work and the work done at the pre-school and cluster foster homes at Joza, the organization also runs prevention projects including the Child Protection Action Forum (CPAF), the Sun City After Care Programme, a teenage support group as well as a foster parent support group. These programmes assist in strengthening family units. 98% of their services are provided in historically disadvantaged communities, with staff and management members representing the very communities they serve. Therefore, the organisation as such qualifies for a BEE accreditation