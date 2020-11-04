Alleged gender-based violence victim’s family wants Justice/Alicedale residents/community fed up

Residents in Alicedale in the Eastern Cape are up in arms, over the death of another young woman, who was allegedly beaten up by her boyfriend.

Tamia Bruintjies (24) died in the Settlers Hospital on Saturday, 24 October 2020.

Hundreds of angry and emotional residents and community members from all races, took to the streets of Alicedale last week Thursday in a peaceful protest against Gender Based Violence (GBV) that was well organised by the local community leaders. The community are fed up with the continuous Gender Based Violence (GBV) that is happening in the area and said enough is enough. All races across the border came in their numbers in support against GBV that stems from the continuous abuse and incidents over the years.

Before the event started, the organisers and community leaders made it quite clear that the protest is not racial motivated and there are no racial intentions, but they all just fed up with the GBV in the area.

One of the organisers and community leaders Billy Steyn told Grocotts Mail that he came to the deceased mother Ida Sias the previous Saturday morning and told her that she better go and fetch her child (Tamia Bruintjies) if she doesn’t want to get a funeral (body). Tamia was allegedly brutally attacked by her boyfriend the Friday night. Saturday when Ida Sias (mother) arrived, then Tamia was already admitted to hospital. Ida said it was a big shock for her when she received the news that her daughter already died the previous day (Saturday). “I last seen my child on Friday and did not know it was the last time that I will see her. I did not know what happened to my daughter, but many people told me how her boyfriend continuously abusing her. My child kept it away from me and now I have to bury her. All that I wanted to see, is that the law must take its course and justice must be served. My heart is very broken because Tamia was a very good child and very respected.”

Wessel Louw who spearheaded the peaceful march said the aim of their Action was to create awareness about GBV as violence against women are on the rise. “There had been a few disturbing incidents over the last couple of months and years: (1) Over the weekend, Tamia Bruintjies, a young woman died after being brutally beaten by her boyfriend; (2) Anneline Hartsonburg, another young woman has been sentenced 10 years in prison, defending herself and in doing so, her boyfriend died; (3) Couple of years ago, another young woman had been killed and thrown into a sewerage dam, the perpetrators still roaming free. This list goes on and still our children have to witness their mothers being abused by boyfriend, husbands and fathers. The protest was about empowering our women to break the silence and say NO MORE!!. It is about telling these cowards calling themselves man, that we are sick and tired and sick and tired of being sick and tired of these cowardly acts!!! No more!! Enough is Enough!!!He said.

Zelna Pokbas also one of the organisers and community leader, said she witnessed that women are indeed tired of abuse, and that they can stand up for themselves. “We are tired and want to be loved and not to be tortured and abused. I salute the woman who stand up for justice. To all the men who still abuse women, its the same women that give birth to the child that called you father, a woman whom you can call mother. Because its that woman who go down on her knees and pray that God should protect you – think before you do abuse.”

The residence ended their peaceful march off at the Alicedale Police Station to hand over the Memorandum to Station Commander, Captain Phumzile Madliki. The Station Commander thanked everyone the way they conducted the march from the start. “I am pleased what I have witnessed here today, a round of applause to the people of Alicedale that can behave. We as SAPS are supporting you – down to GBV – we condemn these violence to women and children. People should not sit behind, you must come and report, no one will be turned away. I will definitely forward the Memorandum to the relevant people and departments, and also what effecting the community at large.

An Inquest been open at the SAPS in Alicedale for investigating.

Preacher, teacher and community resident, Wessel Loux says that gender-based violence is common and is becoming a norm in the small town. He decided to organize this awareness march as a necessity to break the silence and take a stand. The march is aimed at everyone because it is everyone’s duty in collective effort to break this vicious cycle. “We hope to make a difference in encouraging fathers to take their positions as the head of the family to protect their wives and daughters. Our sons should learn to protect their sisters, so that they could learn to do so in future. Our daughters in the community should not be afraid to speak out, knowing that abuse is not love, but devaluation of their humanity.”

The residents have quoted a few other deaths that were a result of GBV but still remain unresolved to this day.

However, Captain Khaya Tonjeni, the Eastern Cape SAPS Provincial Spokesperson, urges the public not to take matters into their own hands or take action that could have negative consequences. He says that Makhanda SAPS have opened an inquest after Police were called to attend to a sudden death of a 24 year of female at Settlers Hospital on 24 October 2020 at 21:50. Report received from nursing staff was that the victim came in with no medical history. The victim had been brought via ambulance from Alicedale, as she had complained of severe stomach pains. Victim passed away shortly after being admitted to Casualty. He asks community residents of Alicedale to allow due legal processes to commence and determine what really caused the woman’s death.

As organizer of the march, Wessl Loux has arranged with the municipality, SAPS, the Department of Health and other church leaders to help, support and participate in the march.