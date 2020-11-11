Woodworkers open the doors

By PETER BREETZKE

Woodwork is a hobby that many would like to try but have never taken up. After all, one needs space and it is difficult and expensive to set up shop. In an effort to provide facilities for its members and make the hobby more accessible, the Grahamstown/Makhanda Woodworkers’ Club has recently acquired workshop space in town. At present we are acquiring a basic range of machinery for members who do not have space at home and for those who would like to learn more about the hobby.

Members of the Club have a wide range of woodworking interests and the possibility exists that basic training could be offered for those who would like to explore the hobby. Membership is open to anyone interested in learning more, even if your only encounter with wood so far has been the weekend braai. The Club holds monthly meetings with demonstrations of woodworking techniques, talks on wood related topics and the occasional outing.

For further information please contact the Club Chairperson, Wouter Holleman 083 712 9963.