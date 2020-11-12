Covid awareness campaign comes back to Makhanda

On Friday, 13 November 2020 Government Communications (GCIS) will embark on a second Covid-19 Awareness activation in Makhanda in collaboration with Rhodes University, Makana Local Municipality and various other government stakeholders.

The campaign will conscientise the residents of Makhanda and Rhodes University students about the looming Covid-19 second wave.

A sense of complacency and COVID-19 fatigue has been observed in Grahamstown latterly, more especially in liquor establishments. Even in these Covid-19 times, student nightlife is still very much active.

As a result, Makhanda has seen a high rise of Covid-19 cases over the past three weeks, some of which are attributed to unrestricted night-time activities.

With the understanding that there is always resistance towards behavioural change, GCIS continues to remain resolute in intensifying messaging around Covid-19 for a more informed and cautious citizenry.

The activation will focus on the mounting of Covid-19 posters by GCIS all around the Rhodes University. A motorcade of stakeholders will then proceed to Makhanda for loudhailing and visiting various liquor establishments to check if they are compliant.

Key Messaging on the day will focus on:

Students to continue wearing their masks;

Keeping social distancing;

Washing of hands regularly;

Sanitising of hands, lecture hall and exam room desks and chairs;

Students and residents to avoid sharing of beverages from the same bottle;

Avoid sharing of utensils;

Avoid holding and attending social gatherings of more than 100 people;

The importance of saving the academic year.

The details of the activation are as follows:

Date: Friday, 13 November 2020

Targeted area: Rhodes University and Makhanda

Place: Grahamstown

Time: 9am