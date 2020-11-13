Hippo Rollers make life a little easier in eNkanini

By LOUISE PAGE

To Given Faxa and his wife Asakhe, helping others less fortunate in their local community seems as natural as breathing; as a petrol attendant, he feels lucky to be employed and able to assist. He and his wife not only run a soup kitchen – frequently self-funded – but have recently been involved in the sourcing, handover and demonstration of a life-changing Hippo Water Roller, to the delight of Nkanini residents.