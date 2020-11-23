Plea for caution as Covid cases rise

Makana Municipality has pleaded for residents to adhere to the Covid-19 regulations, following a sharp rise in active cases within Makana Local Municipality.

From 2 at the beginning of October, the number of active cases has jumped to a concerning 380 active cases as at 18 November. This has been attributed to poor adherence to lockdown regulations and an increase in social activities with poor adherence to Covid-19 prevention strategies.

Makana Municipality Executive Mayor Cllr Mzukisi Mpahlwa said, “I would like to appeal to residents to practise social distancing at all times and keep wearing their masks because the coronavirus is still with us.”

Residents are also asked to limit gatherings as much as possible.

Where this is not possible, residents are urged to minimise the risk of transmitting the virus through maintaining social distance (1.5-2m), wearing a mask that covers your mouth and nose and avoid touching your face, washing your hands with soap and water frequently and coughing or sneezing into the crook of your elbow.

“Let us please work together to defeat this virus. Let’s all play our role to keep one another safe,” the Executive Mayor pleaded.