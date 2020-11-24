Umthathi Training Project leads local clean-up

By NASI HAKO

Non-profit organisation Umthathi Training Project is striving to make a difference in their area, one piece of litter at a time.

Members and supporters recently organised a community clean-up to inspire residents to keep the area clean and be considerate to their neighbours.

“Our environment in this location [was]polluted with so much litter everywhere,” said Project Manager and Acting Finance Officer, Brandina Chidarikire.

The Xhora Street, Extension 7 organisation runs programmes that aim to teach community members to be self-sufficient and generate their own income, as well as improve the community’s health, lifestyle and nutrition.

One of these is their Healthy Living Programme whereby their facilitators provide training on mulching, water-harvesting, intercropping and other organic farming skills.

“[We] encourage people to use what they have without incurring costs,” said Chidarikire.

The Unthathi team saw the need for action in the community and called on residents to help clear their litter, while creating awareness about global warming and recycling.

On the morning of 29 October 2020, more than 50 members of the Makhanda community and various stakeholders of the Umthathi Training Project gathered to help pick up litter in the area.

“It went very well!” said Chidarikire. “We managed to clean an area that was very filthy this side.

“Umthathi Training usually [puts]more emphasis on hygiene and cleanliness,” said Chidarikire. “We realised that since we are based in the community, there was a need for us to practice what we preach.

“It is the community’s responsibility to keep the environment clean and promote recycling,” she said.

Founded in 1992 by Irene Walker, the Umthathi Training Project has adapted and changed throughout the years. Originally, it focused on teaching community members craft and business skills.

“The management at Umthathi decided to come up with a project that would accommodate as many communities as possible,” Chidarikire explained.

Umthathi will continue their Covid-19 Emergency Relief Project. It was started to mitigate the effects of the Coronavirus in less privileged communities by educating residents about the disease, providing personal protective equipment, and distributing food parcels and seedlings.

“We are so proud and feel excited that as an organisation we were able to stand in the gap to help families that were struggling not knowing where they would get food from,” said Chidarikire.

Community members are encouraged to access the Umthathi Training Project Facebook page for details on free upcoming training programs and donating.