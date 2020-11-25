Join WESSA snare hunt next Saturday

Two residents concerned about an upsurge of snares set in the commonage in the Somerset Heights area in recent months will lead a snare hunt on Saturday 28 November.

Peter Breetzke, who has released two dogs trapped in wire nooses in recent weeks, said, “An animal caught in a snare is condemned to a painful and lingering death, because often the person setting the snares does not check his traps.”

Breetzke and fellow Somerset Heights resident, Willem Coetzer, have collected a number of snares – particularly in recent weeks.

They will be leading a snare hunt on Saturday 28 November starting at 8am in order to increase awareness of the problem.

The meeting point will be indicated by a WESSA banner in Selworthy Street. Anyone interested in attending should bring pair of pliers or wire cutter.

“It would be advisable to wear closed shoes,” Breetzke said.

Banking details of local food sustainability initiatives will be available from the organisers, should anyone want to contribute to alleviating the plight of hungry people in our town.

For any further details contact Peter Breetzke (072 2646462) or Willem Coetzer (083 456 5086).