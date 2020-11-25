Thembekile Kimi Makwetu was key to promoting greater accountability and improved consequence management in government, said the Public Service Accountability Monitor (PSAM). The outgoing Auditor-General passed away on 11 November 2020 after an extended battle with cancer.

“We extend our condolences to his family and the many people who worked closely with him and were inspired by his steadfast and principled leadership,” the organisation said in a statement.

Makwetu was in the final month of what PSAM said was an exemplary seven-year term as the Auditor-General of South Africa (AGSA).

“This vital constitutional oversight institution has been at the forefront of efforts to enhance public sector accountability,” PSAM said.

“During his tenure there have been many highlights that have served to strengthen South Africa’s constitutional democracy. Besides the many influential audit reports produced under his watch to strengthen oversight, Mr Makwetu and his team were at the forefront of amendments to the Public Audit Act. These amendments were unanimously adopted by Parliament and will take forward efforts aimed at promoting greater accountability and improved consequence management in government.”

The Deputy AGSA, Tsakani Maluleke was recently nominated by Parliament to take over as the incoming AGSA with effect from 1 December 2020.

“The PSAM welcomes her nomination and looks forward to continuing to support the AGSA’s vital constitutional responsibilities.”

Makwetu had left a lasting legacy during a difficult time in South Africa’s history, PSAM said.

“His principled actions and leadership have stood in stark contrast to many who have shown themselves to be unethical and interested in advancing private interests at great cost to the public purse and those most in need of State support.”