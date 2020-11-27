December social grants payment cycle

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has announced dates for payments of social grants for the month of December 2020:

OLD AGE: Tuesday 1 December 2020

DISABILITY: Wednesday 2 December

CHILD SUPPORT, FOSTER AND CARE DEPENDENCY: Thursday 3 December

CASH PAYPOINT PAYMENTS: Friday 4 December

Special Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress Grant (SRD) grant: Friday 4 December (Sassa will not be paying this grant on the first three days of the payment cycle).

The Agency appealed to all social grant beneficiaries to be wary of misleading information in some social media.

Contact Sassa on their customer care lines toll free on 0800 60 10 11 or 043 707 6300/6335 for all enquiries.