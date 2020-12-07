Vote now for New Year’s Cup teams

We are coming closer to that time of the year when teams from all over the country come to Makhanda for the popular soccer showpiece, the New Year’s Cup.

This year’s will be slightly different due to the pandemic that is currently keeping everyone on their toes. This has led to the organisers cutting down the number of participants for this year from the usual 32 teams to 16.

As part of the NYC 5th anniversary celebration, Port Elizabeth-based Chippa United MDC side will grace this year’s event.

New Year’s Cup 2020 will take place from 23 to 31 December. It will be played without spectators, to comply with Covid-19 precautions. All participants will undergo the Covid-19 test before entering the safe bio-bubble.

Voting lines will be opened until 6 December 2020.

Sophia Stars chairman Lindisipho Swaartbooi was disappointed that fans won’t be allowed into venues.

“As much as we understand the current situation of Covid-19, we cannot underestimate the impact and excitement that spectators bring to these games. Players always feel motivated when they see their fans rooting for them.”