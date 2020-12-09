Cultural calm in the Covid storm

Assupol & The Hugh Masekela Heritage Foundation present

The Hugh Masekela Heritage Festival 2020 Online

Sunday 13 December 8pm

On www.skyroomlive.com

In the midst of the Covid-19 storm, a musical and cultural oasis of relief, the Hugh Masekela Heritage Festival 2020 Online, brings Bra Hugh’s eclectic and broad vision of South African, and African, culture, music and heritage. Presented by Assupol, and produced by Semopa Entertainment, this year’s festival will be a free access online affair available on www.skyroomlive.com on Sunday 13 December at 8pm.

The Hugh Masekela Heritage Foundation, with Assupol, is presenting the sixth instalment of the Hugh Masekela Heritage Festival. Hosted by poet and cultural activist Natalia Molebatsi, the festival is a platform to grow and promote heritage and culture, and our ever-evolving diversity, to, and through, a cross-generational, cross-cultural audience.

“Now, more than ever, is a time to remember who we are as Africans, in our heritage, our culture, and our identity – all day, every day,” said Festival co-organiser, Mabusha Masekela.

The second festival since Bra Hugh’s passing in 2018, it will feature a stellar set of musicians, poets and dancers including vocalist Gloria Bosman and Congolese star Tresor, 2019 Standard Bank Young Artist Award recipient trumpet player Mandla Mlangeni and rising star of the SA jazz scene, vocalist Zoe Modiga, recently featured on the cover of the international Songlines magazine. Writer and praise poet Matalane Mokgatla represent spoken word, with Gregory Maqoma’s Vuyani Dance Theatre and the Tsonga-rooted Bungeni Xikhulu Dance Group sharing the rhythms of their movements in dance.

“Assupol has supported the Hugh Masekela Heritage Festival for several years because of the synergies between our mission of serving those who serve and our passion for honouring heritage,” said Velmah Nzembela; Head: Group Corporate Affairs, Assupol.”We see the value in Bra Hugh’s desire to preserve and celebrate African heritage and we are proud to have added power to his cause through our support of the Hugh Masekela Heritage Festival.

“With the festival being broadcast online, Bra Hugh’s vision is amplified to a bigger audience and we encourage everyone to tune in.”

“My biggest obsession is to show Africans, and the world, who the people of Africa really are” – Hugh Masekela

Established in 2015, the Hugh Masekela Foundation reflects Bra Hugh’s lasting commitment to preserve and promote African heritage, tradition and identity.

Date: Sunday 13 December 2020

Time: 8pm

Where: Online – www.skyroomlive.com

Instagram: HughMasekela / HMHF_za

Facebook: HughMasekelaza / HughMasekelaHeritageFoundation

Twitter: @HughMasekela

#HughMasekela

#HughMasekela2020

#Assupol

# HughMasekelaHeritageFoundation

#TheMarketTheatre