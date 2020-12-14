Settlers refurbishment under way

Desryn Philips, Devron Voormink and Sulayman Koort take a photo break in the former private intensive care unit (ICU) at Settlers Hospital on 10 December 2020. They’re part of a team funded by the Gift of the Givers who are renovating and refurbishing wards there. This is to create more capacity for Covid cases in the short term and in general in the longer term

The R750k infrastructure upgrade at Settlers will increase bed capacity, including the installation of oxygen delivery equipment. Gift of the Givers teams arrived on 5 December, the facility is set to officially open on 15 December.

Gift of the Givers has also supplied Bhisho Hospital with 120 beds, accompanying mattresses, 240 pillows and High Flow Nasal Oxygen machines. According to the organisation, an infrastructure upgrade to provide accommodation for medical personnel is under consideration.

Founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said an MOU between the Eastern Cape Department of Health and Gift of the Givers was at an advanced stage as they prepare to fund 26 paramedics to support current staff at Livingstone Hospital and the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.

In addition, better quality N95 masks had been purchased and were on the way to the province to protect frontline health care workers.

“High Flow Nasal Oxygen machines and consumables will be delivered soon,” said Dr Sooliman.

At Settlers, the hospital’s ICU and Maternity units in the former private section are being equipped for Covid cases, rather than being restored to their former specialised functions.