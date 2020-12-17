Weather | About | Advertise | Subscribe | Contact | Support Grocott's Mail
More than 300 children enjoyed a special Christmas meal at the 16 Currie Street COmmunity Kitchen recently. Photo: Sue Maclennan

Christmas at the Currie Street Community Kitchen

NEWS

Vuyisile Yako keeps an eye on Professor and Sanitiser as they take a break after bringing Santa to the 16 Currie Street Community Kitchen’s Christmas party.

More than 300 children enjoyed a delicious meal of chicken curry with rice and pumpkin as a special Christmas treat recently at the 16 Currie Street community kitchen. Soup kitchen coordinator Di Oosthuizen provides meals for around 150 children twice a week. Knowing word would get around, she and her team catered for an extra 50 children last Thursday as they prepared for Santa’s visit – and had to quickly make a plan when no fewer than 340 queued for lunch and goodies. Santa duly arrived, brought by Vuyisile Yako on his cart, with trusty donkeys Professor and Sanitiser in the harness. The children were thrilled to receive party packs and cake from Santa, before he left for his next engagement. The 16 Currie Street Kitchen is  part of the Makhanda COmmunity Kitchens initiative. Photo: Sue Maclennan

