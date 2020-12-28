Mother Christmas comes to Transit Camp

Lulama Maseti hosted a special Christmas Eve lunch party for 100 children. ‘But of course, the children told each other about the event and 133 children arrived!’ said Maseti. Luckily she’d planned for exactly that and had extra lunch packs on hand. Maseti and her team cook meals for community members from Extensions 4, 6, 8 and 9 as well as Transit Camp and eNkanini, Monday through Saturday. She dishes up at 9.30am. If you would like to know more, or assist, please call her at 076 922 2411.

