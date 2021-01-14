If you must borrow, do it wisely

The festive season has come and gone and many South Africans are finding it difficult to meet the financial obligations facing them at the start of the year – school fees, school uniforms, transport, rent and more. But before you borrow money, make sure you know what you’re getting into, says Anne-Carien Du Plooy, Acting Manager: Education and Communication at the National Credit Regulator (NCR).

Tips for consumers

According to the National Credit Act, consumers have a right to receive information in plain and understandable language and to receive reasons from the credit provider if their application is declined.

You are entitled to a free credit report once a year. Contact the NCR for a free educational workshop – The NCR conducts workshops for consumers around the country at no cost.

This is an edited media release from the National Credit Regulator.