City stars in #IAMMakana photo competition

Makana Tourism Director Sue Waugh and photographer Roddy Fox with the #IAM Makana Photo Competition winners recently. #IAM Makana first place winner Vuyisa Sigonyela (centre) and second place winner Vuyolwethu Kampu (second from right) each won a stay for two at African Safari Lodge and online photo editing tutorials presented by Roddy Fox. The competition’s Fan’s Choice winning photograph of the Cathedral of St Michael and St George by Lazola Mvula (second from left) received the most engagement on Facebook. Lazola also won online photo editing tutorials and a Makana Tourism Hamper. Photo: Prudence Mini
#IamMakana photo competition winners