Hunger, hope, queues and questions… Makhanda 2020

A selection of photos to remind our readers of what happened in Makhanda during 2020 – the year Covid-19 changed the world – and our town. Most of these photographs were published in Grocott’s Mail. Compiled by Donnay Oosthuizen

JULY The River Rescue team in action on Mandela Day.

JULY Students in a paid learnership gather at the Department of Labour to complain that under lockdown, they’ve gone three months without their stipend.

SEPTEMBER Child Welfare Director Woineshet Bischoff retires and Martha Thompson steps into her shoes.

OCTOBER National Council of Provinces members on a site visit to Makana Municipality’s James Kleynhans Water Treatment Works.

NOVEMBER Remembrance Day in Makhanda.