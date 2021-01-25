Weather | About | Advertise | Subscribe | Contact | Support Grocott's Mail
#IamMakana photo competition winners

By PRUDENCE MINI

Makana Tourism in partnership with Grocott’s Mail launched an exciting social media campaign last year called #IAM Makana. Up-and-coming local photographers and bloggers took up the challenge to share their personal journeys experienced in Makana. We saw everything from scenes at the taxi rank to a cyclist recording their love of Makhanda’s architecture and nature.

All the photo submissions were a ray of sunshine in an otherwise dark period of our lives. The overwhelming community involvement in the competition was a bonus, highlighting our town’s community spirit and togetherness. It also signaled that it was a people’s competition that should take place every year.

The winners were as follows:

First Place: Vuyisa Sigonyela  – Man at Makhanda Taxi Rank

Second Place: Vuyolwethu Kampu – Thinking Corner
Judges’ Honourable mentions:
Lara Salomon’s Sunrise at Mountain Drive

Storm Davies’s Donkey Days 

Fan’s Choice Winner
Lazola Mvula –  Cathedral of St Michael and St George taken on an overcast day.

Fan’s Choice Honourable Mention
Terri-Lynn PenneyAloes seen while out cycling.

First Place
Vuyisa Sigonyela captured this shot in November at the Makhanda taxi rank.
Second Place
Vuyolwethu Kampu took this photograph of his subject overlooking the City, with Makana’s Kop in the distance.

Fan’s Choice Winner
Lazola Mvula – Grahamstown Cathedral
Lazola’s favourite building in Makhanda is the Cathedral.  When he looked up at the Cathedral one day, he thought that the combination of the grand structure and peaceful dreamy skies told a beautiful story of his home town, Makhanda.
“I enjoy shooting on overcast days. The Cathedral in general is a building that I adore a lot,” Lazola said.
Fan’s Choice Honourable Mention
Terri-Lynn PenneyAloes found while out cycling.

 

Judges’ Honourable Mention
Donkey Days by Storm Davies

Judges’ Honourable Mention
Mountain Drive Walk by Lara Salomon

City stars in #IAMMakana photo competition

