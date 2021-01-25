IamMakana photo competition winners

By PRUDENCE MINI

Makana Tourism in partnership with Grocott’s Mail launched an exciting social media campaign last year called #IAM Makana. Up-and-coming local photographers and bloggers took up the challenge to share their personal journeys experienced in Makana. We saw everything from scenes at the taxi rank to a cyclist recording their love of Makhanda’s architecture and nature.

All the photo submissions were a ray of sunshine in an otherwise dark period of our lives. The overwhelming community involvement in the competition was a bonus, highlighting our town’s community spirit and togetherness. It also signaled that it was a people’s competition that should take place every year.

The winners were as follows:

First Place: Vuyisa Sigonyela – Man at Makhanda Taxi Rank Second Place: Vuyolwethu Kampu – Thinking Corner Judges’ Honourable mentions:

Lara Salomon’s Sunrise at Mountain Drive

Storm Davies’s Donkey Days Fan’s Choice Winner

Lazola Mvula – Cathedral of St Michael and St George taken on an overcast day. Fan’s Choice Honourable Mention

Terri-Lynn Penney – Aloes seen while out cycling.

First Place

Vuyisa Sigonyela captured this shot in November at the Makhanda taxi rank.

Second Place

Vuyolwethu Kampu took this photograph of his subject overlooking the City, with Makana’s Kop in the distance.

Fan’s Choice Winner

Lazola Mvula – Grahamstown Cathedral

Lazola’s favourite building in Makhanda is the Cathedral. When he looked up at the Cathedral one day, he thought that the combination of the grand structure and peaceful dreamy skies told a beautiful story of his home town, Makhanda.

“I enjoy shooting on overcast days. The Cathedral in general is a building that I adore a lot,” Lazola said.

Fan’s Choice Honourable Mention

Terri-Lynn Penney – Aloes found while out cycling.

Judges’ Honourable Mention

Donkey Days by Storm Davies