IamMakana photo competition winners

Makana Tourism in partnership with Grocott’s Mail launched an exciting social media campaign last year called #IAM Makana. Up-and-coming local photographers and bloggers took up the challenge to share their personal journeys experienced in Makana. We saw everything from scenes at the taxi rank to a cyclist recording their love of Makhanda’s architecture and nature.
All the photo submissions were a ray of sunshine in an otherwise dark period of our lives. The overwhelming community involvement in the competition was a bonus, highlighting our town’s community spirit and togetherness. It also signaled that it was a people’s competition that should take place every year.
First Place: Vuyisa Sigonyela – Man at Makhanda Taxi Rank
Lara Salomon’s Sunrise at Mountain Drive
Storm Davies’s Donkey Days
Fan’s Choice Winner
Lazola Mvula – Cathedral of St Michael and St George taken on an overcast day.
Fan’s Choice Honourable Mention
Terri-Lynn Penney – Aloes seen while out cycling.
Vuyisa Sigonyela captured this shot in November at the Makhanda taxi rank.
Vuyolwethu Kampu took this photograph of his subject overlooking the City, with Makana’s Kop in the distance.
Lazola Mvula – Grahamstown Cathedral
Terri-Lynn Penney – Aloes found while out cycling.
Judges’ Honourable Mention
Donkey Days by Storm Davies
Judges’ Honourable Mention
Mountain Drive Walk by Lara Salomon
- Prudence Mini is Makana Tourism’s Marketing Officer.
