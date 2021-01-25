Reddits Poetry farewell reading

By HARRY OWEN

Reddits Poetry, which has seen huge success in Grahamstown for more than twelve years, is coming to an end.

This Friday, 29 January 2021, sees our official Farewell – and you are warmly invited to share this special evening (socially distanced, probably outdoors in the Amazwi amphitheatre) with us.

If you can’t make it in person, we hope to bring the poetry into your home via Zoom, and will post a link as soon as we can. Additionally, our friends at Amazwi are busy working on a live stream platform. We hope to have the Open Mic streamed live on Facebook and YouTube, possibly using this platform. Fingers crossed!

NB – Unfortunately, NO REFRESHMENTS will be available. Please bring your own (non-alcoholic, please) with you – it promises to be a warm evening but perfect for a socially-distanced picnic. A cushion might be useful too!

NB2 – In order to accommodate current curfew restrictions and to allow those from out of town sufficient time to drive home afterwards, the START TIME will be 5.30pm for 6pm, half an hour earlier than normal.

As always, everyone is more than welcome, so please join us if you can.

I really do hope you will be able to join us – with or without your poetry! It’s going to be exciting. See you soon.