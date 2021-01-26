Our dependence and His all-sufficiency

I want to draw our attention to a beautiful portion of Scripture that speaks of our absolute dependence and the all-sufficient nature of God.

(2 Chronicles 16:9) “For the EYES of the Lord run to and fro throughout the whole earth, to give strong support to those whose heart is blameless (wholehearted in their trust) toward Him.”

Child of God, the eyes of the Lord, we are told, range throughout the whole earth. In other words, the eyes of the Lord search, He is intentional in His searching. His searching is purposeful. It is like that lifeguard on a busy beach who scans the ocean constantly, readying himself for action to save a life in need.

Friend, you are never outside of the watchful eye of God and for the faithful follower of Christ, this is a beautiful truth. In your most lonely space, your most isolated space, He is there. In your most needful space, your most sinful space, your most joyful space, He is there. He sees. He knows.

But what exactly is God looking for as His eyes range throughout the whole earth?

(2 Chron.16:9) “…to give strong support to those who wholeheartedly trust in Him.”

He is looking for an opportunity to strengthen, to give strong support to, to empower, to be strong on behalf of ‘…those who whole-heartedly trust in Him’ – those who trust in the will, purposes, promises and power of God and not in their own strength. God is searching for an opportunity to help you. How glorious!

When we feel powerless, weak, tempted, troubled, broken-hearted, sick, persecuted, burdened, anxious, abused, God says, ‘I am your strength, I am the all-sufficient One’.

That’s why we’re encouraged to ‘cast all our anxiety on Him because He cares for us’. (1 Pet.5:7).

Now this does not necessarily mean healing, prosperity, comfort and freedom from all heartache; rather that His power and strength is sufficient to carry you through.

God demonstrated His power not in removing the curse of the cross, but in enabling Christ to endure the cross.

God searches and identifies the needs and weaknesses of all who trust in Him and lovingly becomes their strong support, carrying them through victoriously.

Oh, child of God, I don’t know what your present struggle is, or how long you have had to persevere. But I do know how important it is for you to place your trust in God to rely upon Him and to do so wholeheartedly, trusting in His power, presence, promises and purpose, allowing Him to be strong on your behalf.

Dear friend, you may not know God’s strength power and peace over your life today because He is not your heavenly Father.

Oh, can I encourage you to put your trust in Jesus Christ His Son, who alone is able to reconcile you to God the Father through the forgiveness of your sin and the removal of your guilt. It is through faith and repentance that you are born anew of God’s Spirit and become a co-heir with Christ: a son, a daughter of God.

Trust Him.

Amen.

Dirk Coetzee

Baptist Church